Letting foreign varsities in is a very right move: Canadian ‘Brain Gain’ scholar

January 28, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Canadian political scientist T.V. Paul, one of the first ‘Brain Gain’ scholars to tour Kerala’s universities under the ambitious programme, has said the government’s bid to reform higher education hinges on steps to internationalise the sector.

A native of Mevelloor in Kottayam, the James McGill Professor of International Relations in McGill University, Montreal, feels the plan to allow foreign universities is a step in the right direction.

The ‘Brain Gain’ programme, spearheaded by the Kerala State Higher Education Council, has become a homecoming of sorts for Prof. Paul who graduated from Kerala University. During his packed month-and-a-half-long schedule in the State, the international relations expert has been engaging in special lectures, research consultations, and discussions for possible academic tie-ups in Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University, Centre for Development Studies, and various affiliated colleges. He will also visit Calicut and Kannur Universities and the Central University of Kerala before concluding his tour in February end.

In a freewheeling chat with The Hindu, Prof. Paul expresses pride at being able to share his experiences to youngsters as someone who studied in Kerala’s colleges including D.B. College in Thalayolaparambu and went on to join a leading college in Canada as the holder of a distinguished research chair.

While he felt the programme is a great step forward in internationalising education in the State, there is much more to do in this regard. “The State has done much to improve salaries and working conditions of university teachers. But, only few opportunities exist for international travel for field trips and attending conferences. Some funds should be made available for scholars, both faculty and advanced doctoral students, to participate in international research and conference activities,” Prof. Paul says.

The academic stressed on the need to utilise the opportunity provided by foreign universities to attract foreign students. The endeavour could generate revenues as many countries do, particularly if students are brought from abroad for studies in sciences, technology, and management fields.

Criticising the academic writing skills of students and faculty in Kerala, Prof. Paul recommends professional help to encourage them to publish papers in international outlets. Student and faculty training should include intense research writing and publication opportunities. He also called for fostering collaborations between visiting and local scholars in journal article and book publishing.

As an extension for the Brain Gain programme, the scholar proposed a policy similar to the ‘Hundred Talents Program’ launched by China to attract Chinese scholars to return from foreign universities by providing them attractive salaries and start-up research grants. The initiative may require Central government assistance, he says