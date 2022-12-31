Letter row: D.R. Anil resigns after talks, Opposition calls of protest

December 31, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

CPI(M) parliamentary party leader D.R. Anil on Saturday resigned from the post of Chairman, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Works Standing Committee as per a compromise formula arrived at during conciliatory talks, chaired by Minister for Local Self- Governments M.B. Rajesh and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, with Opposition leaders. He had agreed to having written and later destroyed a letter regarding temporary appointments at the SAT Hospital. The Opposition parties also called off their 56 day-long protests following the talks.

The Crime Branch is conducting forensic analysis of few hard disks of computers in the Mayor’s office as part of an investigation into Mayor Arya Rajendran’s complaint seeking to ascertain the origin of the alleged letters in her name to CPI(M) District Secretary. Mr.Anil’s phone has also been sent for forensic analysis. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) also carried out a preliminary enquiry based on four complaints alleging backdoor appointments in the civic body.