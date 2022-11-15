  1. EPaper
Letter row: City Corporation to convene special council meeting on November 19

November 15, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city Corporation has decided to convene a special council meeting on November 19 to discuss the issues surrounding the letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation.

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued notice to convene a special council meeting to discuss the controversial letter.

Meanwhile, the Opposition protests at the Corporation over the alleged letter continued on Tuesday. 

