Letter carrying bomb explosion threat | Nadakakvu Police begin probe to track its source

November 16, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The letter received by district Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, on November 15, was handed over to the Nadakkavu police.

The Hindu Bureau

Snehil Kumar Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Nadakakvu police have started investigation to track the source of an anonymous letter carrying bomb explosion threat which was sent to Kozhikode district Collector Snehil Kumar Singh in the name of Communist Party of India (Maoist). The anonymous writer threatened that explosions similar to that happened in Kochi would take place in Kozhikode as well if the “pseudo communists” were continuing with its manhunt.

Police officers who examined the letter said the anonymous sender mentioned the name of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Flag also in the letter with an intention to create confusion about the source. They revealed that the Central and State intelligence investigation teams were also after the case.

Instructions had already been issued to senior police officers, in Kozhikode, in view of the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode district. This was apart from the heightened surveillance over a number of police stations in the rural areas of Kozhikode following the recent Maoist-Police encounters in Wayanad district.

According to police sources, there were similar threats from militant outfits to former Collector N. Prasanth in 2016. The police had improved security at the Collectorate and the Collector’s camp house following the incidents. There were also instructions to carry out security screening for people who visit the Collectorate.

