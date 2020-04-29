‘Let this alertness continue’ even after lockdown

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday launched the second phase of the Break the Chain campaign to promote personal hygiene in view of the spread of COVID-19.

The second phase, with the slogan Thudaranam ee karuthal (Let this alertness continue), is being launched in view of the possible lifting of the lockdown by next week.

The awareness campaign says that it is not yet time to drop the guard, but it is important to remain extra alert in the coming days. Mr. Vijayan handed over the campaign poster to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

Officials of the Health Department, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, and Social Security Departments, which are jointly organising the campaign, were present.

Do not spit

A related campaign to discourage spitting in public spaces, with a slogan Thuppalle thottupokum (Do not spit, we will be defeated), will be organised as part of it, as the spread of the virus is aided by spitting. The campaign organisers have also coined an acronym — SMS (Soap, Mask, Social Distancing) to remind people of three essentials during this pandemic period. An official said the government would make it an offence punishable by law.

Mr. Vijayan inveighed against littering and discarding garbage in public places. He reminded local self-government institutions to get strict on such violations and prevent piling up of waste.

The government has also cautioned against the disposal of used masks and gloves in public spaces and called for proper disposal through local bodies. Senior citizens, pregnant women, and those having other health issues have been advised to remain indoors.

An effective method

The Break the Chain campaign, launched in March soon after the COVID-19 outbreak, was replicated in other States and overseas too and was applauded as one of the most effective methods in containing the spread of the virus. Handwash points came up across the State as part of the campaign. Celebrities had joined the campaign with videos promoting handwashing and personal hygiene and the need to use hand sanitisers.