Let research output aid farmers: Governor

Reduce the “distance’’ between policies, scientific research, and the farmer to ensure that the latter has better access to benefits and research output, Governor P. Sathasivam has said.

Inaugurating the 56th foundation day celebrations of the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) at Sreekaryam on Saturday, Mr. Sathasivam underscored the need for “credible technologies” for value-addition that encourage farmers to become ‘agri-preneurs’.

“We talk loudly about improving the ease of doing business, but how many of us are bothered about improving the ease of access to the benefits for the farmer?” he said.

Reminding the scientific community that their success ultimately depended on the acceptance received from farmers, the Governor urged CTCRI to encourage interaction between researchers and farmers to enhance the latters’ knowledge and confidence.

Malnutrition and poverty, which remain disturbing factors, could be addressed only by strengthening food security. “And, the key to food security is in strengthening the primary sector,” Mr. Sathasivam said.

From the solid foundation laid by the green revolution, India today has become the world’s largest producer of milk, pulses and jute and the second largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, groundnut, vegetables, fruits and cotton, he said.

“We are also one of the leading producers of spices, fish, poultry, livestock and plantation crops. At the same time, we are reeling under the pressures of reducing resources, climate change, emergence of new pests and diseases etc. It is here that research can offer significant solutions, which the farmers can bank upon,” he said.

Facilitation centre

Sathasivam also inaugurated a farmers’ facilitation centre and a solar roof-top project on the CTCRI campus. Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR); Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Science), ICAR, and CTCRI Director Archana Mukherjee spoke.