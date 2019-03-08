Let people protect forests: Gadgil

Instead of evicting people to protect forests, they should be given responsibility to conserve the forest, environmentalist Madhav Gadgil has said.

He was addressing an interactive session with scientists at the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, on Friday.

“People should be made aware of the need to protect forests,’’ he said.

‘Beliefs will not suffice’

‘‘Religious beliefs alone will not be enough to preserve ecologically important structures such as sacred groves,” he said.

Scientists should do their work without any fear since they have the huge responsibility of bringing out the truth, he said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Western Ghats and Rivers’ at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi as part of a State campaign to protect rivers, Mr. Gadgil said a power project at a rain forest like Athirappilly would destabilise the ecosystem. It will hit the water table.

Even people who argue for Athirappilly project know that the protesters have a valid point, he said.