Kerala

Let people protect forests: Gadgil

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil with environmental activists Indira Devi and P.S. Vijayan at a seminar at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur on Friday.

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil with environmental activists Indira Devi and P.S. Vijayan at a seminar at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur on Friday.  

more-in

Says they should be made aware of the need to save forests

Instead of evicting people to protect forests, they should be given responsibility to conserve the forest, environmentalist Madhav Gadgil has said.

He was addressing an interactive session with scientists at the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, on Friday.

“People should be made aware of the need to protect forests,’’ he said.

‘Beliefs will not suffice’

‘‘Religious beliefs alone will not be enough to preserve ecologically important structures such as sacred groves,” he said.

Scientists should do their work without any fear since they have the huge responsibility of bringing out the truth, he said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Western Ghats and Rivers’ at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi as part of a State campaign to protect rivers, Mr. Gadgil said a power project at a rain forest like Athirappilly would destabilise the ecosystem. It will hit the water table.

Even people who argue for Athirappilly project know that the protesters have a valid point, he said.

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2019 11:36:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/let-people-protect-forests-gadgil/article26475547.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story