Let laity attend Sunday Mass, KCBC tells CM

‘Will abide by govt. measures to curb pandemic’

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, the apex body of the Catholic Church hierarchy in Kerala, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing to him to create a situation in which the faithful could attend Sunday Mass.

The Catholic bishops have reiterated the Church support to the measures being taken by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic as well as to protect the lives of the people. "We are duty-bound to support these government initiatives," said a statement issued by the bishops here on Wednesday. However, the lockdown on Sundays is preventing the faithful from attending the Sunday Mass.

The churches are relatively large spaces and the faithful should be allowed to attend the Mass following the COVID-19 protocol, the bishops said. The appeal has officially been made by KCBC president Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop.