Let Arooja school students take SSLC exam: HC

The Kerala High Court has suggested that the State government consider issuing an order permitting the class 10 students of Arooja Little Star School at Thoppumpday in Kochi who are unable to write the CBSE examination to take the SSLC examination beginning on March 10.

Justice S.V. Bhatti made the suggestion when the Government Pleader submitted that the government was live to the problem faced by the students and was prepared to examine the issue objectively. The government would place a decision in this regard before the court so that the students would not lose an academic year.

The Government Pleader further submitted that some of the students may not be willing to take the State board examination because of the syllabus was different.

The court observed that it was up to the parents and students to decide. The school authorities had taken the students and parents for a ride. It was, therefore, necessary that the Secretary and the Director of the General Education examine the issue and take a decision.

Court flays CBSE

When the petition was taken up for hearing, the court criticised the CBSE for not taking action against schools which functioned without affiliation. The CBSE should have shown minimum responsibility to rein in such unaffiliated schools. The apathy on the part of the CBSE had now resulted in the present situation.

The court said the CBSE should improve its functioning and take steps to stem the menace of unaffiliated schools. The court pointed out that the practice of allowing students of unrecognised schools to register for the board examinations through neighbouring recognised schools had to be viewed seriously.

The court said the files relating to the processing of applications of the Thoppumpady school submitted before the court was incomplete. They were submitted by Sachin Thakkur, Regional Officer of the CBSE, Thiruvanthapuram, who appeared before the court as directed by it.

The court directed the Station House Office of the Thoppumpady police station, where an FIR had been registered against the management of the school, to be present before the court on March 4.

The court also directed the CBSE to file an affidavit in the case and adjourned to March 4 the case for further hearing.