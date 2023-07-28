Lessons in sustainability on college campus

July 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

While a large number of colleges in Kerala have taken up organic farming of late, Sree Narayana Polytechnic College, Kottiyam, is setting a model by implementing a volley of diverse projects.

With a string of green initiatives that include open precision farming using micronutrient sticks, Arka vertical garden, roof-top cultivation, pachathuruthu, and plastic eradication, the college has been imparting extra lessons in sustainability. Recently declared as a green campus and the first polytechnic college in the State to achieve the feat, most of the student projects from the campus are related to agriculture. The Nature and Agriculture Club of the college, which has over 200 members that also include the staff, is keen on promoting organic practices and interest in agriculture among students.

“Students are actively involved in farming and all allied activities on the campus. These projects and support extended by the college authorities have generated a passion for agriculture and entrepreneurship in many students,” says Arish Krishna, a third semester student.

Last year, saplings were planted for an orchard of exotic fruit trees that include pulasan, abiu and santol while vegetables were cultivated in 300 pots on the rooftop. “A total of 65 five-foot tall saplings were planted and many of them have started blossoming. We have implemented pachathuruthu, a project to develop green islands, and the college also has organic manure-producing units,” says S. Aneesh, chairman and of the Nature and Agriculture Club and faculty member. The college has been getting a steady yield from various crops and the produce is sold both inside and outside the campus. “Apart from vegetables farmed as part of the Njangalum Krishiyilekku project we have a number of indoor plants and plantain farming. Though we have been into farming for several years, we adopted methods like precision farming and drip irrigation only recently. Our vegetable farming is currently in the third phase,” says V.R. Sheeba, teacher.

The students have also designed a handful of agricultural machinery that include a mini tractor that can be used for precision farming, multi-purpose soil grounding machine, solar seed sowing machine, and automatic object sorting robot.

“It was really hard to prepare the land on the campus and these projects were designed to solve the issue. The multi-purpose machine can be used for sowing, watering, and spraying fertilizers,” says Anantha Vishnu, a student who passed out from the college last year.

At present, organic farming is spread across 1.5 acres of land and the students have developed around 10 projects to make the works easier. “Since it’s a technical institution, we have been into multiple activities that also include well recharging and biogas plant. Apart from promoting organic farming, we are trying to develop innovative technologies and machinery to help farmers. Students are given training in new methods of farming so that they can identify issues and come out with solutions during the process. The college is planning to start an agri incubator centre with the help of the Kerala Startup Mission,” says V. Sandeep, principal.