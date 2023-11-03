LESSON project of Wayanad district panchayat to tackle school dropout

November 03, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

The Wayanad district panchayat in association with the Education department and the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of higher secondary schools launched the ‘Let us Empower School Students of Our Neighbourhood’ (LESSON) programme for the overall development of tribal students in the district.

The programme, under the comprehensive educational development project of the district panchayat titled ‘Samagra’, envisages empowering tribal students of high schools and higher secondary schools, district panchayat president Smshad Marakkar told The Hindu.

The civic body had earmarked ₹10 lakh for the programme, and special sessions on personality development, life skills, and career guidance would be conducted for students, he said. It is expected that the project would help tackle dropout of tribal children from schools in the district, Mr. Marakkar said.

“We are planning to launch an innovative programme titled Career Caravan to introduce job opportunities and new careers for students under the second phase of the project,” he added.

As many as 21 resource persons were trained for the project, and they would handle classes, he said.

