Less milkweed butterflies migrating from Western Ghats to the east and the plains

April 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

There has been a decline in the number of migrating milkweed butterflies of south India from the wet forests on the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats and the plains, a study has found.

The recent study by Ferns, a nature conservation society at Mananthavady observing the butterflies for five years, says the trend has been going on for the past three years but a drastic decline in the butterfly population was found this year.

The migration that occurs when the summer showers begin is said to be the largest butterfly migration in the country. The process was a subject of study even as early as a century ago when British naturalists recorded the migration of a host of butterflies from the drier regions to dense evergreen forests. According to them, pre-monsoon rains trigger the migration and play a key role in it. Yet, till this date, the details of the migration remains a mystery.

After reaching the Western Ghats, the migrating butterflies congregate in large numbers at specific sites inside the forest in summer. Seven species of butterflies are found in the congregations, which include resident and migrant milkweed butterflies. More than 80% of the butterflies are Dark Blue Tiger, a migrating species.

“We recorded more than one-and-a-half lakh butterflies in some congregation sites of the winged beauty in Wayanad in 2019,” says P.A. Vinayan, president of Ferns. Over the years since then, this number declined and this year, we could found less than 500 butterflies in those congregation sites, he says, who led the research projects on butterfly migration.

“The population dynamics of the migrating butterflies requires detailed study. Changing climate could be one reason for the decline of the migrating butterfly population,” Mr. Vinayan says. An increase in rainfall in the Eastern Ghats and the plains may be affecting the butterfly population adversely.

The migrating butterflies plays a crucial role in the pollination of plants and hence, the decline of migrating butterflies is a serious conservation issue. The spread of invasive species of like Senna spectabilis and Eupatorium plants in forests and forest fires are the other threats to the butterflies, Mr. Vinayan adds.