Leptospirosis claims three lives in Pathanamthitta

June 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, claimed three lives in Pathanamthitta district in recent days.

The deceased were identified as Sujatha (50) and Mani (57), both hailing from Kodumon, and Rajan (60) of Pallickal. They died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. Sujatha died on Sunday. Mani and Rajan succumbed to the disease on June 15 and 17, respectively. Sujatha and Mani were workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme.

Officials said that there was a spurt in leptospirosis cases in the district. Around a dozen confirmed and suspected leptospirosis cases were reported from different parts of the district in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Health department has initiated measures to curb the spread of the disease in the district. As leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals, officials have urged the people involved in jobs that make them come in contact with stagnant water to ensure personal protection.

Besides leptospirosis, dengue and H1N1 cases have also been reported in the district.