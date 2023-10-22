HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leptospirosis claims three lives in Alappuzha

October 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, is rearing its ugly head once again in Alappuzha. The disease claimed three lives in the district in recent days.

The deceased were identified as a 63-year-old man from Kurathikad, a 73-year-old male from Arattuppuzha, and a 25-year-old man from Panavally. They succumbed to the disease on October 14, 15 and 19 respectively.

The Health department has issued an alert in the district following the deaths. District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese said that stagnant water pools had been formed in several places due to intermittent rains creating a breeding ground for the bacteria. Dr. Varghese urged the people to exercise caution.

Officials said that a dozen confirmed leptospirosis cases were reported from different parts of the district between October 14 and 21. The cases have been reported from Mannanchery, Arattupuzha, Champakulam, Panavally, Kurathikkad, Thondankulangara, Ambalappuzha North, Pulinkunnu, Muhamma, Punnapra South, and Mangalam.

Meanwhile, the Health department has initiated steps to curb the spread of the disease. As leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals, officials urged the people involved in jobs which make them come into contact with stagnant water and soil to ensure personal protection. Sanitation workers have been asked to wear protective gear such as gloves and gumboots. People with wounds on their hands and legs should avoid working in potentially contaminated environments until their injuries are healed. Those involved in cattle farming, farmers, sanitation workers, MGNREGA employees and so on have been urged to take doxycycline tablets once a week as per the direction of healthcare workers.

Initial symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, and muscle pain. Those having the symptoms should immediately seek medical attention and avoid self-medication, the DMO said. If left untreated, the disease could worsen and result in multiple organ failures, meningitis, and eventually proving fatal.

Besides leptospirosis, dengue cases have also been reported from a few places in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.