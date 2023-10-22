Leptospirosis claims three lives in Alappuzha

October 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, is rearing its ugly head once again in Alappuzha. The disease claimed three lives in the district in recent days.

The deceased were identified as a 63-year-old man from Kurathikad, a 73-year-old male from Arattuppuzha, and a 25-year-old man from Panavally. They succumbed to the disease on October 14, 15 and 19 respectively.

The Health department has issued an alert in the district following the deaths. District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese said that stagnant water pools had been formed in several places due to intermittent rains creating a breeding ground for the bacteria. Dr. Varghese urged the people to exercise caution.

Officials said that a dozen confirmed leptospirosis cases were reported from different parts of the district between October 14 and 21. The cases have been reported from Mannanchery, Arattupuzha, Champakulam, Panavally, Kurathikkad, Thondankulangara, Ambalappuzha North, Pulinkunnu, Muhamma, Punnapra South, and Mangalam.

Meanwhile, the Health department has initiated steps to curb the spread of the disease. As leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals, officials urged the people involved in jobs which make them come into contact with stagnant water and soil to ensure personal protection. Sanitation workers have been asked to wear protective gear such as gloves and gumboots. People with wounds on their hands and legs should avoid working in potentially contaminated environments until their injuries are healed. Those involved in cattle farming, farmers, sanitation workers, MGNREGA employees and so on have been urged to take doxycycline tablets once a week as per the direction of healthcare workers.

Initial symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, and muscle pain. Those having the symptoms should immediately seek medical attention and avoid self-medication, the DMO said. If left untreated, the disease could worsen and result in multiple organ failures, meningitis, and eventually proving fatal.

Besides leptospirosis, dengue cases have also been reported from a few places in the district.