Leptospirosis alert issued in Wayanad

KALPETTA

15 July 2021 19:45 IST

The Health Department has issued a leptospirosis alert in Wayanad in the wake of recent reports of a spread in the district. As many as 27 suspected leptospirosis cases, 14 confirmed cases, and two deaths were reported in the district in a fortnight, District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu.

As many as 87 suspected cases, 36 confirmed cases, and three deaths were reported in Wayanad in the past seven months, she said. The majority of the cases were reported in July under the Varadoor primary health centre limits in Kaniyampetta grama panchayat, she added.

The Health Department is organising ‘Doxy Day’ campaign and awareness programmes to prevent the spread of the disease during the monsoon.

Many people, especially MGNREGA and farm workers, who spent time in muddy and dirty waters, were susceptible to the disease, said Dr. Renuka. Those with symptoms such as fever and body pain should contact the nearest health centres, she added.