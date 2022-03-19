Leptospirosis alert in Kollam

Kollam reports 4 rat fever deaths in two months

With the district reporting four leptospirosis (rat fever) deaths in two months, the Health department has issued an alert directing the public to take necessary precautions.

Since the number of cases is on the rise, doxy corners have been set up in all health centres in Kollam. Bacteria causing rat fever enter human body through water and soil contaminated with the urine of animals such as rats, cows, pigs and dogs. People who work in dirty water or soil and persons who constantly come in contact with water are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

“Symptoms include high fever, jaundice, muscle cramps, knee pain and decreased urine output. Children should not play in stagnant water. Those coming in contact with contaminated water should wash their body with soap. Food should be kept closed and avoid dumping food waste and other garbage,” says an official.

Those who develop symptoms including fever and jaundice have been advised to avoid self-treatment and consult the nearest health centre. Persons with injuries or wounds on hands or legs, those who have worked in contaminated water or engaged in fishing at waterlogged areas should also seek medical help.

“There has been an increase in cases of late and currently all preventive measures are in place. We are also spreading awareness among the high risk group,” says the official.

The department has made Doxycyclin tablets available in all health centres with instructions to take the preventive medicine at regular intervals. “Though we had alerted the high-risk group earlier, many of them didn’t take the tablets. Taking the medicine is very important before working in areas with a high probability of getting infected,” she said.