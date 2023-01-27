ADVERTISEMENT

Leprosy awareness campaign

January 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-week-long leprosy eradication campaign titled Sparsh 2023 will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Townhall at Cherthala at 9 a.m. on January 30.

The district-level programme is organised jointly by the District Medical Office, District Leprosy Unit, and Taluk Hospital, Cherthala. Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan will preside. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese, and others will speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US