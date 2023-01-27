Leprosy awareness campaign

January 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A two-week-long leprosy eradication campaign titled Sparsh 2023 will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Townhall at Cherthala at 9 a.m. on January 30.

The district-level programme is organised jointly by the District Medical Office, District Leprosy Unit, and Taluk Hospital, Cherthala. Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan will preside. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese, and others will speak.