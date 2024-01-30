Leprosy awareness campaign in Kerala from January 30

January 30, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

The Health department is organising a fortnight-long campaign from January 30, the national leprosy eradication day, to create awareness on leprosy.

Awareness programmes will be organised right from the grassroots, from ward-level, panchayat, block and district-level, on early detection and treatment of leprosy.

Medical camps will be conducted by districts for active case finding and to ensure treatment. If at all any symptoms are found, the testing and free treatment will be ensured. The IEC campaign focusses on audio messages, posters and media messages, especially in public places like railway stations and bus stands.

The disease is curable at any stage of detection but if detected and treated early, any disability that may occur an be prevented. The treatment is free of cost in all government hospitals.

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacteria, Mycobacterium leprae. The disease predominantly affects the skin and peripheral nerves. Left untreated, the disease may cause progressive and permanent disabilities.

The bacteria are transmitted via droplets from the nose and mouth during close contact with untreated cases. Leprosy is a disease which progresses slowly but it can be detected and further transmission prevented if close attention is paid to the early manifestations of the disease on the skin surface and treated early. Leprosy is one of the diseases slated for eradication under UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Though the incidence rate of leprosy in Kerala is much lower than in the rest of the country, the disease continues to be reported at the rate of 0.14 per 10,000. The incidence is reported among children, which is a matter of concern.

The disease manifests commonly through skin lesion and peripheral nerve involvement. Any discoloured or reddish patch of skin on the body, without any sensation should be checked out with a physician..