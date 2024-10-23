GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard sightings in Taliparamba: Forest dept. intensifies surveillance

Published - October 23, 2024 02:09 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has confirmed the presence of a leopard in Kannikunnu area of Taliparamba, leading to the installation of six cameras for continuous monitoring. The move follows the discovery of pugmarks, identified as belonging to a leopard, in the region.

Local residents have reported spotting the big cat over the past week in various areas, including Puliparamba, Kannikunnu, Pulliyod, Illamparamba, and Chalathur, raising concerns. The urgency of search efforts increased after a local labourer sighted the leopard near the Kanikunnu temple, along the proposed Kupa Kuppam-Keezhattur bypass.

Led by Taliparamba Range forest officer P. Ratheesan, the department has initiated round-the-clock inspections. Six CCTV cameras were set up on Monday night to capture the leopard’s movements, with footage being regularly analysed. Additionally, a six-member team, led by deputy range officer M. Shine Kumar from Aralam’s Rapid Response Team, is using drones to survey the area.

The drones are being used to trace the movement of the leopard, and further measures will be taken based on the captured images. Monitoring efforts are being conducted near bushes, abandoned houses, and fields where footprints were spotted.

Among the officials in the search operation are section forest officer C. Pradeepan, beat forest officer P.P. Rajeevan, wildlife veterinary surgeon Dr. Ilyas, Aralam assistant warden Ramya Raghavan, and Forest department watcher Shaji Bakalam. Forest officials are expected to continue inspections and patrols over the coming days.

