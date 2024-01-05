Leopard sighting at Ponmudi: panel seeks report from Collector

January 05, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to look into apprehensions of students and teachers of Government Upper Primary School, Ponmudi, after leopard sightings in the area and submit a report within three weeks.

Forty-two students and eight teachers have been living in fear of leopards as the school does not have a compound wall.

The direction was issued by commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath. The commission was taking suo motu action on the basis of media reports.

The case will be taken up after a sitting to be held here in February, a statement from the commission on Friday said.

The school has 2.25 acres of land as per village records. However, the Forest department puts it at 48 cents. When the school was constructed, compound walls were built only on two sides. Wild growth has crept into the school from the other two sides. The Forest department says compound wall cannot be built there. School authorities say if at least the wild growth near the school is not cleared, the leopard could lie in wait there to pounce on humans.

The cook at the school had spotted a leopard. Also, wolves and wild elephants frequent the school. The students could not even go to toilets outside without fear, the statement said.

