Leopard sighted in Ponmudi

December 27, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A leopard was spotted in the tourist destination of Ponmudi in the district on Tuesday.

The leopard was spotted crossing the road near the Ponmudi police station around 8 a.m. Following this, the Forest department was informed.

The Ponmudi hills are known to have a presence of leopards, the Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said. A year-and-a-half ago, a leopard carcass was found by the roadside in Ponmudi. The animal had died of old age, he said.

The DFO said the presence of leopards was one reason why entry of tourists to the eco-tourism centre was restricted after 4.30 p.m. While groups were not at much risk, solitary persons could be attacked. However, the animal was not known to usually attack people.

In the wake of the leopard sighting, the department is keeping a close eye on movement of tourists.

