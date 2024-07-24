ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard scare in Koodal

Published - July 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Leopard spotted straying near a human habitat at Rakshasanpara, a popular tourist spot

The Hindu Bureau

After a brief lull, the scare of leopards has once again gripped Inchapara, near Koodal, a hilly region of Pathanamthitta.

Local residents said the animal was spotted straying near a human habitat at Rakshasanpara, a popular tourist spot, recently. As per reports, the leopard was found at Anappara, part of the Rakshasanpara rock formation.

A local resident from Padam village managed to capture a video of the animal on his mobile phone and promptly informed the forest officials. The officials quickly arrived to inspect the area and set up a camera trap to monitor the leopard’s movements.

About six months ago, the Forest department had captured a leopard, which kept residents of the region on edge for months on end, from this locality and released it into the deep forest.

Previously, residents had claimed that a total of three leopards were straying in the area. Forest officials have confirmed the presence of multiple leopards, noting that while a cage has been set up nearby for the past six months, the animals continue to change their locations.

