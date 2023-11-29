ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard rescued from well in Kannur dies

November 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The animal could have died of hypothermia, say forest officials

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard that was rescued on Wednesday from a well into which it had fallen at Peringathur in Kannur died later in the day.

The incident occurred near South Aniyaram LP School around 10 a.m. Residents found a leopard trapped in a well near an under-construction site. Soon, a rescue effort was launched by the police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Forest department.

According to senior forest officials, the adult leopard, about 4 to 5 years old, was pulled out of the well using a net and later tranquilised around 5.45 p.m. The leopard was alive when taken out of the well and it was shifted to a cage. However, the animal died around 7.30 p.m. Forest officials believe that the leopard might have fallen into the well on Tuesday night, and the cause of death could be hypothermia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A thorough investigation will be conducted during the post-mortem examination on Thursday in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, to ascertain the reason for the animal’s death, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US