Leopard rescued from well in Kannur dies

The animal could have died of hypothermia, say forest officials

November 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard that was rescued on Wednesday from a well into which it had fallen at Peringathur in Kannur died later in the day.

The incident occurred near South Aniyaram LP School around 10 a.m. Residents found a leopard trapped in a well near an under-construction site. Soon, a rescue effort was launched by the police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Forest department.

According to senior forest officials, the adult leopard, about 4 to 5 years old, was pulled out of the well using a net and later tranquilised around 5.45 p.m. The leopard was alive when taken out of the well and it was shifted to a cage. However, the animal died around 7.30 p.m. Forest officials believe that the leopard might have fallen into the well on Tuesday night, and the cause of death could be hypothermia.

A thorough investigation will be conducted during the post-mortem examination on Thursday in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, to ascertain the reason for the animal’s death, the official said.

