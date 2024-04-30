Leopard presence posing threat in Thodupuzha

April 30, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

Recurrent incidents of leopards straying into human settlements have escalated fears among residents in Karimkunnam and Muttom panchayats and parts of Thodupuzha Municipality in Idukki. According to residents, sightings of leopards were reported in the Illychari in the Karimkunnam panchayat since the past month. The big cat was also spotted in Parakkadavu in the Thodupuzha Municipality as well as in Manjumavu under the Muttom panchayat.

The fact that Illychari, Parakkakadavu and Manjumavu are situated roughly seven kilometres apart has been a cause for worry.

Initially, the Forest department had set up a camera trap at Illychari to catch the animal. Since the animal could not be captured there, the trap was shifted to nearby Pottanplavu. However, the authorities have visuals of the animal from both the places.

Thodupuzha forest range officer Sijo Samuel confirmed that the visuals of the leopard in Illychari and Pottanplavu are the same animal. “The chief wildlife warden already issued an order to capture the animal. The department staff have been closely monitoring the movements of the animal,” the range officer said.

The official said that it is suspected that the animal may have wandered into rubber plantations and human settlements from the Illychari forest under the Thodupuzha range. However, the local public alleged that repeated reports of the presence of leopards in Thodupuzha have prevented many from venturing out during mornings and evenings.