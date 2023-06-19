Leopard on prowl triggers panic in Wayanad

June 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

Residents of Pozhuthana under the South Wayanad Forest Division are in the grip of fear after a leopard reportedly killed a calf and attacked a cow on Monday morning.

The cow, owned by Shyamdas at Achoor near Pozhuthana, was killed in the attack. As many as nine heads of cattle were reportedly attacked by the animal in a few months in the area, villagers said.

The public cannot move freely during early morning hours to supply milk to nearby cooperatives or go for work on coffee and tea plantations owing to the recurring wildlife attacks, villagers said.

They demanded immediate payment of compensation to the farmers who suffered losses and setting up of camera traps and a cage to capture the animal.