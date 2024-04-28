Leopard menace grips Nagamala

April 28, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Repeated incidents of leopards straying into human habitat has struck fear in the residents of Nagamala in Thenmala grama panchayat. In the latest event, Soloman, a 55-year-old a dairy farmer, was attacked on Saturday, raising alarm among locals.

Reportedly, the leopard jumped on him while he was looking for his cow near his house. The farmer sustained some injuries on his leg and hand. According to ward member Sibil Babu, human-animal conflict in the area has escalated over the last couple of years leaving the residents in distress. While leopards preying on cattle and dogs is very common for them, the attack on the farmer has caused deep concern about human safety.

‘Haunting people’

“Leopard menace has been haunting the people of Nagamala for around four years. Cows, goats, and dogs from the area go missing. But the latest incident has sparked fear among the residents. When the conflict peaked, the forest officials had installed cages in the area, but they were unable to capture any animal. We feel that the population of the leopards in the area may have increased, causing a sudden spike in incidents,” said Mr. Babu, who adds that the menace is not seasonal. “In some parts, animal incursions go up during summer months due to the lack of water. But here the situation is same in monsoon also,” he adds.

No interventions

Most residents in the area are plantation workers who are employed in a nearby estate. Labourers on early morning and night shifts are currently scared to venture out and are concerned about their safety. According to them, animals were spotted near their layams and there has been no helpful interventions.

Meanwhile, the body of a leopard was found near the area and Forest department officials said they are yet to identify the animal. “As of now we cannot say it’s the same leopard. If repeated incidents are reported from the place, the department will take steps to curb it,” said a senior official.

