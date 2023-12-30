Leopard found in critical state rescued in Wayanad

December 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest officials rescued a leopard that had been found in a critical state in a stream at Orkottumoola near Pupally in Wayanad on December 30 morning.

The male leopard, aged around four years, was found by the frontline Forest staff around 7.30 a.m. on the forest fringes under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division.

A team of officials led by Chethalayath Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad, members of the rapid response team (RRT) and veterinary experts rushed to the spot after being alerted by the Forest staff and local people. They rescued the animal using a net.

It took around three hours to complete the operation. Later, the animal was shifted to the nearby Pulpally Forest station. The male leopard is in a critical condition, but no external injury was found in the preliminary examination, Mr. Samad said. The animal is under the observation of the Assistant Forest Veterinary Surgeon Ajesh Mohandas, he added.

South Wayanad Forest Division Officer Shajna Karim, who supervised the operation, said the male leopard did not have any external injuries as suspected. Veterinarians would diagnose the leopard for internal infection, ailments , and its fatigued condition, she added.

Meanwhile, residents of Poovaranthode in Koodaranji grama panchayat in Kozhikode have raised concern after they spotted a leopard two days ago. Despite fervent searches by both forest officials and locals, the elusive animal remained untraceable. The RRT team will camp in the area for three days.

Two days ago, motorists from the area captured footage of a creature that appeared like a leopard crossing the road at night. The villagers have demanded that the Forest department should take steps to address the concerns in residential area.