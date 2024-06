A leopard was found dead in a private land at Poonchola in Kanjirapuzha panchayat on Tuesday. Local people said the pugmarks suspected to be of a leopard had been found in the region a few days ago.

Forest officials said the leopard found dead was about 10 years old. A post-mortem conducted in the afternoon confirmed that the animal died of old age.

