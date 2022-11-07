A female leopard was found dead in the Manjumala area of Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Monday. The post-mortem will be held at the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady on Tuesday in the presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) members, said officials.
Leopard found dead in Vandiperiyar in Idukki district
