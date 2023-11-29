Leopard falls into well in Kerala, rescue operation under way

November 29, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - KANNUR

A collaborative rescue operation is in progress after a leopard accidentally fell into a well at Peringathur in Kannur district of Kerala.

The incident unfolded in the backyard of one Malal Suneesh’s property near South Aniyaram LP School around 10 a.m. on November 29. The well is part of an under-construction site.

The presence of the trapped leopard was discovered by neighbours who rushed to the scene upon hearing a commotion. The region is densely populated and there are apprehensions as to how the leopard reached the area. The nearest forest, Kanakamala, is several kilometers away.

Authorities, including the Chokli Police, the Panur Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and Forest department officials, promptly converged at the location. Efforts are under way to safely extract the leopard from the well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trained personnel from the Forest department, along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local authorities, are coordinating the rescue efforts.

Expert team

Forest officials have announced that an expert team from Wayanad is en route to Peringathur to aid in the rescue operation.

Residents in the area gave been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement in the vicinity to facilitate the smooth progress of the rescue operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT