Leopard dies after reportedly getting caught in snare in Kasaragod

A five-year-old leopard was found dead after reportedly getting caught in a snare on a private farm near Mallampara in Kuttikol panchayat in Kasaragod on August 9 (Friday). The snare might have been set for other animals, such as wild boars, according to the Forest department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leopard was discovered trapped on a rubber plantation around 9 a.m., with the snare wound tightly around its stomach and visible injuries to its eyes. Divisional Forest Officer K. Ashraf said the animal might have travelled some distance while trapped, dragging the snare along with it.

“We believe the snare was intended for other animals, but unfortunately, the leopard got caught in it. The injuries suggest that the animal might have moved with the snare from another location. However, a detailed investigation is necessary before drawing any conclusions,” Mr. Ashraf said. He added that a case would be registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that Arun Sathyan, assistant forest veterinary officer, Kozhikode, Dr. Ajesh Mohandas, veterinary officer, Elephant Squad, Wayanad, and other team members would help them to carry out post-mortem at the Bandadka section forest office

The death of the leopard has added to the growing concern among residents of hilly regions in the district, where leopard sightings have been frequently reported in recent times. Just two days ago, a pet dog was reportedly attacked by a leopard at Panathur, though it remains unclear whether the same leopard was involved in both incidents.

The authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and report any further sightings to them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.