GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard dies after reportedly getting caught in snare in Kasaragod

Published - August 10, 2024 01:30 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old leopard was found dead after reportedly getting caught in a snare on a private farm near Mallampara in Kuttikol panchayat in Kasaragod on August 9 (Friday). The snare might have been set for other animals, such as wild boars, according to the Forest department.

The leopard was discovered trapped on a rubber plantation around 9 a.m., with the snare wound tightly around its stomach and visible injuries to its eyes. Divisional Forest Officer K. Ashraf said the animal might have travelled some distance while trapped, dragging the snare along with it.

“We believe the snare was intended for other animals, but unfortunately, the leopard got caught in it. The injuries suggest that the animal might have moved with the snare from another location. However, a detailed investigation is necessary before drawing any conclusions,” Mr. Ashraf said. He added that a case would be registered.

He also said that Arun Sathyan, assistant forest veterinary officer, Kozhikode, Dr. Ajesh Mohandas, veterinary officer, Elephant Squad, Wayanad, and other team members would help them to carry out post-mortem at the Bandadka section forest office

The death of the leopard has added to the growing concern among residents of hilly regions in the district, where leopard sightings have been frequently reported in recent times. Just two days ago, a pet dog was reportedly attacked by a leopard at Panathur, though it remains unclear whether the same leopard was involved in both incidents.

The authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and report any further sightings to them.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / Kerala / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.