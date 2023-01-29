Leopard dies after getting caught in iron wire mesh

January 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A leopard that wandered into a patch of private land died after its front right leg got entangled in an iron wire mesh at Kundippadam in Kottupadam panchayat near Mannarkkad on Sunday.

The male leopard is presumably three and a half years old and its leg got entangled in the wire mesh of a house in the early hours.

The leopard reached the cowshed of Philip Poovathani, who lives in a private land adjoining the forest, around 2 a.m. However, there were no cattle in the cowshed. When Mr. Philip came out of the house with a torch on hearing the sound, the leopard tried to escape through the backside but was caught in the wire mesh.

The Forest department officials were called in and a large posse of camerapersons with lights reached the spot and tried to shoot the pictures of the animal in distress. The leopard became restless and started growling in pain as it broke its front right leg. The animal died by 7 a.m.

Five-member panel

A five-member committee was constituted as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to be followed for the disposal of the tiger/leopard carcass. The committee comprises K.A. Rasheed, head of the Department of Zoology at Government Victoria College, Palakkad, as the Chief Wildlife Warden’s nominee; L. Namashivayam, secretary of the Kerala Natural History Society as NTCA nominee; Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah; Abhin Raj K.P., assistant professor at the College of Avian Sciences and Management, Thiruvizhamkunnu; and Nijo Varghese, ward councillor of Kottupadam grama panchayat.

A post-mortem examination was done in front of the committee. The death reportedly occurred from “an acute capture myopathy resulted from injuries and stress due to the animal being caught in the wire mesh.”

Divisional Forest Officer (Flying Squad) Shiva Prasad, Mannarkkad Range Forest Officer Zubair N., and Flying Squad Range Forest Officer Abdul Razak supervised the procedures. The carcass was cremated as specified by the NTCA.