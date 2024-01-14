Leopard carcass found near Ponmudi

January 14, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The carcass of a leopard cub was found in the Vithura forest near here on Sunday. The sighting has sparked fears of the mother leopard lurking in the vicinity close to human inhabited areas nearby.

The body was spotted at Vayalipullu, around 200 metres from Pattankulichapara by a group of tribespeople who had ventured in the area to gather firewood around 2 p.m. Soon, they alerted other local residents and forest officials. The detection of foul smell close by led the group to the rotting remains of a deer.

Paruthippally range forest officer Sudheesh Kumar L. led the inquest proceedings and shifted the carcass for post-mortem examination. The cause of death is yet to be known.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rapid response team has been deployed for surveillance in the area. The forest personnel fanned out around 500 metres from the spot where the carcass was found in search of the mother leopard.

While an alert has been sounded in the region, forest officials maintained there was no cause for worry for the residents in the area.

The forest fringes of Thiruvananthapuram district have been reporting several sightings of wild animals of late. Ponmudi, for one, has witnessed multiple ‘intrusions’ by leopards in human inhabited areas this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.