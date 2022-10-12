KUWJ seeks action against bus workers who attacked photographer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) district committee has sought action against a group of tourist bus workers, who attacked a photographer while he was on duty at Thekkinkadu maidan on Wednesday.

Jemon K. Paul, photographer of Janmabhoomi daily, was attacked by a gang of tourist bus workers. They snatched his identity card and spectacles. They threatened him with dire consequences. Other photographers, who tried to rescue Jemon, were also threatened by the bus workers. KUWJ district president O. Radhika and secretary Paul Mathew lodged a complaint with the police.