Lensman on duty attacked: KUWJ seeks action

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists district committee has sought action against a group of tourist bus workers, who attacked a lensman when he was on duty, at Thekkinkadu maidan on Wednesday.

Jemon K. Paul, photographer of Janmabhoomi, was attacked by a gang of tourist bus workers. They snatched his identity card and spectacles. They threatened him with dire consequences. The other photographers, who tried to rescue Jemon, were also threatened by the bus workers. KUWJ district president O. Radhika and secretary Paul Mathew lodged a complaint at the police.