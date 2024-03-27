GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lensfed takes out Collectorate march

Around 600 engineers took part in the State-wide drive to protect jobs of skilled workers

March 27, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Malappuram Municipal Chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurating a dharna organised by the Lensfed at Malappuram on Wednesday.

Malappuram Municipal Chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurating a dharna organised by the Lensfed at Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (Lensfed) took out a march to the Collectorate in Malappuram on March 27 (Wednesday) in protest against the move to convert Kudumbashree facilitation centres into house plan drawing centres.

The march was part of a State-wide drive to protect jobs of skilled workers. Around 600 engineers from different parts of the district took part in the agitation.

The march started from the Municipal Town Hall premises and concluded in front of the Collectorate. Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurated a dharna that followed.

Lensfed district president Ameer Pathari presided over the function. Lensfed State vice president K.E. Mohammed Fasal delivered the keynote address. Lensfed district secretary V.K.A. Razak, district treasurer Jaffar Ali A., leader of the opposition in Malappuram Municipality O. Sahadevan, District Panchayat member Sameera Pulikkal, Mohammed Ikbal, M. Muraleedharan, K.B. Saji, and M. Balachandran spoke.

