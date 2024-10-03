Legislature project to translate Constituent Assembly debates progressing

The initial phase of the Kerala Assembly project to translate the debates of the Constituent Assembly into Malayalam is nearing completion.

The Assembly Secretariat has collaborated with the Law department to embark on the initiative that had commenced in May 2022. The pioneering effort marks the first time a legislature has undertaken the translation of Constituent Assembly debates into a regional language.

According to Speaker A.N. Shamseer, an expert committee chaired by former Assembly Secretary N.K. Jayakumar was constituted to oversee the translation process. The project aims to translate a total of 167 days of debates. Currently, translations are underway for the debates conducted over 21 days from December 9, 1946 to May 2, 1947.

The first volume of the Malayalam translation is set to be released on January 26, 2025, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India.

The Speaker also announced that the third edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival is scheduled for the first week of January 2025. The previous edition, held in November last, saw the participation of 158 publishers who set up 252 stalls.

