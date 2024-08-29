GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legislature panel seeks priority list for rehabilitation in landslip-hit Vilangad

Published - August 29, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

E.K. Vijayan, chairperson of the Kerala Legislative Assembly’s committee on environment, has said that rehabilitation works in landslip-hit Vilangad in Kozhikode district need to be completed after preparing a priority list.

He was speaking at a review meeting held at Nadapuram on August 29 (Thursday) after visiting the affected areas along with the committee members.

Mr. Vijayan, also the Nadapuram MLA, said that studies on the landslips would continue, and that a radar survey would be held in association with the National Institute of Technology, Calicut. Mons Joseph, MLA and a member of the committee, said a special package would be sought for those who suffered crop loss. Their names need to be included in the list of those who deserve compensation. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said a special meeting of bank officials would be held to discuss the repayment of loans taken by the affected.

The committee members earlier visited areas such as Manjacheeli, Manjakunnu, Vayad, Muchakayam bridge, Panniyeri, Kuttallur, and Madancheri. They also met the family members of Mathew Kulathinkal, who lost his life in the landslip.

