Legislator writes to KMRL seeking Water Metro terminals

June 19, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Uma Thomas, MLA, has asked Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to set up Water Metro terminals at Chalikkavattom Arattukadavu and Thuthiyoor and said these two boat jetties, located along the Water Metro route to Kakkanad, can be developed effectively.

In a letter to the managing director of KMRL, she said these boat jetties, located in densely populated areas, would be a boon to the people there.

This would also ensure more daily commuters on Water Metro ferries, she maintained.

