Legislator uses funds to buy books for school libraries

Uma Thomas, MLA, will use ₹3 lakh from her development funds to buy 4,500 books for the libraries at government-run and aided schools in the Thrikkakara constituency as part of a programme called ‘Aksharakkoottu’, her office has informed.
November 14, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - KOCHI
