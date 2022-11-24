Legislative panel to submit report on pollution in Kottayam tourism centres

November 24, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In order to address the problem of pollution experienced by tourist destinations in Kottayam district, the legislative committee led by K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, will soon submit a report to the Kerala government.

As part of it, the committee on Thursday held a meeting with various stakeholder agencies and discussed ways to devise strategies for waste management in destinations ranging from the Vembanad lake to the hills. The meeting noticed that the practice of waste-dumping in public places, including waterbodies, was rampant in the district and called for collective action of the local bodies with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Department of Tourism to check the menace.

Speaking on the occasion, officials of the Pollution Control Board elaborated on the mechanisms in place to treat solid waste from houseboats. The Kumarakom panchayat, however, informed that waste treatment from houseboats was not being done effectively.

Addressing the meeting, the Ports officer noted that as many as 1,700 houseboats registered in Alappuzha were operating on the Vembanad lake across Alappuzha and Kottayam. He also said that steps had been taken to purchase a new barge for the DTPC at Alappuzha to dispose of the waste generated by the houseboats.

The meeting directed the Kottayam municipal secretary to take immediate action to remove the garbage piled up on both sides of the roads within its limit.

Following the meeting, the committee visited the houseboat sewage treatment plant at Kavanattinkara and evaluated its operations. The committee also inspected tourist destinations at Cheepungal, Thanneermukkam and Kumarakom.