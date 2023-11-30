Legislative committee sitting held  

November 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Legislative Committee on the Welfare of Backward Class Communities has directed the department concerned to re-examine a complaint that the members of the Bharathar Christian community in the district are not getting caste certificates.

Speaking at a sitting here on Thursday, committee chairman P.S. Supal, MLA, asked the officials to take an empathetic approach towards the matter. “Benefits should not be denied on account of technical issues,” he said.

While considering various complaints, Mr. Supal instructed the Pathanapuram panchayat authorities to take immediate steps to address the complaint of a mother whose child has 90% disability. He asked the officials to ensure the road to their home is motorable within two months.

During the sitting, officials clarified that the Chakala Nair community has been included in the backward category. They were considering a petition to restore the education and job-related benefits of the community.

It was also decided to hold another sitting on December 13, in the Assembly complex, on the petition that the rotation of differently-abled members should be arranged in a manner that does not affect the Muslim community.

While five complaints were considered, 11 new complaints came up before the committee. Evidence was collected from district-level officials on all complaints. MLAs Kurukkoli Moideen, G. Stephen, District Collector N. Devidas, officials and representatives of various communities attended the sitting.

