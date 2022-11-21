Legislative Committee on Environment to visit Sabarimala

November 21, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau,Hiran U 10407

The Legislative Committee on Environment is slated to visit Sabarimala on Wednesday to assess and verify the steps taken by the various departments towards implementing its recommendations on the environmental issues relating to the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The committee will commence its visit with a meeting at Erumely in the morning, followed by another one at Pampa in the afternoon. Evidence will be collected from district-level officials, environmental activists, organisations and the public. The committee is also slated to visit the Sabarimala hill top during the day.

