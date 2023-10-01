Legislation setting up commission for elderly to be introduced in next Assembly session: Minister

October 01, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Legislation for setting up a commission for the elderly will be presented in the next Assembly session. The process of drafting the Bill is in progress, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking at the State-level inauguration of the International Day of Older Persons celebrations and presentation of Vayosevana awards here on Sunday.

Dr. Bindu said everyone should pledge to remember the contributions of the elderly to society and protect their rights. Reminding that the theme of this year’s International Day of Older Persons was ‘fulfilling the promises of the universal declaration of human rights for older persons: across generations,’ she said the elderly had done hard work and used their creativity for their family and society, and it was the duty of the government and society together to protect them in the evening of their lives.

At a time when the culture of use and throw was growing, the tendency to tap the capabilities of the elderly when they were able and abandon them later too was increasing. By 2030, the elderly would comprise 25% of the State’s population. It was the Social Justice department’s responsibility to ensure that mechanisms to protect them were in place and functioning well. More than 150 homes were given government grant. Reserve Bank of India had praised the State for sanctioning social security pension to a majority of the elderly. As many as 49.84 lakh elderly were getting the pension, she said.

The Minister also detailed the schemes being implemented for the elderly.

She congratulated the winners of the Vayosevana award. The award for lifetime contribution went to actor Madhu and Wayanad farmer Cheruvayal Raman. Mr. Madhu’s message was screened on the occasion. The Minister presented the award to the actor at his house later. Mr. Raman received the award at the function itself.

The Kozhikode Corporation, Nilambur municipality, Kozhikode district panchayat, Ollurkkara block panchayat, Elikulam grama panchayat, and Annamanada grama panchayat received the award in the local self-government category. Voluntary Organisation for Social Action and Rural Development in Idukki won the award in the non-governmental organisation category. G. Raveendran and P.C. Eliamma won the award in the sport category.

The award for the best maintenance tribunal went to Fort Kochi revenue divisional officer Vishnu Raj. In the art category, the award went to sculptor Valsan Kolleri and singer Machad Vasanthi (received by her daughter).

Winners of a short film contest on creating awareness of exploitation of the elderly that was organised by the department in colleges were also presented with awards on the occasion.