Legislation, sensitisation of officers key to reducing stress at workplace: Shashi Tharoor

Strong legislation and effective sensitisation of managers are vital in reducuing the stress of employees at workplace, Shashi Tharoor, MP, said here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a workshop on ‘Workplace Wellbeing and Organisational Readiness,’ organised by Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, and Technopark- based company LMonk in association with WIIT and HR Evolve, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on the Technopark campus.

Referring to the recent death of Anna Sebastian, an employee of a consulting firm in Pune, Mr. Tharoor said employees were undergoing enormous pressure at their workplace. He suggested strong legislation to check the undesirable practice and sensitisation of managers on how to treat staff members to increase productivity.

“Many company managers are quite oblivious to the mental issues of employees arising out of stress and lack of sleep due to work pressure. So it is important to bring out a training module for creating awareness through workshops and training sessions for both staff and officials,” he said.

Mr. Tharoor said companies must conduct sessions like employees assistance programme, which gives employees access to mental health counselling.

He also urged HR managers and company officials to ponder on how to create an environment to ease the mental pressure on employees. Mr. Tharoor later launched the Wellbeing Helpline for techies at Technopark.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, Sreekumar, secretary, GTech, Dinkar Krishnan V., CEO, LMonk, and Anantha Krishnan, consultant psychiatrist, SRKM Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, were among those who spoke.