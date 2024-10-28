Legislation mooted to check illegal overseas recruitment

A consultation of various agencies organised by NoRKA-Roots here on Monday stressed the need for the Union government to enact legislation to check fraudulent practices in overseas recruitment and issue of visa.

The meeting was informed that there were around 10,000 unlicensed recruitment consulting agencies in Kerala. Speakers said the Emigration Act 1983 had limitations in curbing malpractices in overseas recruitment. Protector of Emigrants C. Syamchand said there were restrictions in taking legal action against recruitment through unlicenced education consultants.

The meeting also decided to examine the possibility of State legislation to prevent unauthorised recruitment. Representatives of about 20 agencies including NoRKA, Home and Law departments, police, Punjab government, and ILO participated.

Finance Commission chairman K.N. Harilal, Planning Board member K. Ravi Raman and NoRKA Roots vice chairperson P. Sreeramakrishnan were among those present.