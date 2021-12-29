Legislate against hate campaigns: Kanthapuram

Grand Mufti condemns threat to life of Jifri Thangal

India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has called upon the people and the government to join hands against hate campaigns undermining the country’s unity.

Addressing a prayer congregation at Madin Academy here on Wednesday evening, Mr. Kanthapuram said that the government should legislate against hate campaigns.

“The society should stand together against those trying to eradicate people of different faiths. The government should control the forces that destroy peace in the country,” he said.

He condemned the alleged threats to the life of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.

“Cowards make such threats when there are differences,” he said. Mr. Kanthapuram also called upon the people to use the New Year for introspection and for making renewed pledges for development. “People

should stay away from meaningless jubilations in the name of New Year,” he said, warning against planned attempts to destroy a generation with drugs.

Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama vice president Sayed Ali Bafaqi Thangal led the prayer.